Whithorn fete raises over £1600

There was a great turn out last weekend for the annual Whithhron Primary School fete raising over £1600 for the school.

Parent council spokesperson Hazel Smith said: “Our school fete was an extremely successful event on Saturday with so much on offer and such fabulous weather everybody thoroughly enjoyed themselves and raised an amazing £1630.50 for Whithorn Primary School and Nursery.

“The staff and parent council are very appreciative of the huge support received by local businesses and families with such generous donations and raffle prizes being given. The children all had great fun too and made some great memories whilst throwing wet sponges at their teacher or fellow pupil in the stocks; taking part with their friends in the tug of war against the teachers team or the fire brigade team!

“Burgers, pancakes, cupcakes, scones and smoothies were all enjoyed along with a mammoth spread of delicious homemade baking that was all sold by the end of the day. A truly wonderful day was enjoyed by many.”