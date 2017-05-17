Whithorn BBs charity cycle raises £500

Following a visit from the Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes team last year, the boys of 1st Whithorn Boys’ Brigade decided to try and raise some funds for this local, worthy cause.

A sponsored cycle recently raised over £500, half of which is going towards the boys annual camp/outing and the other half to Blood Bikes.

A cheque for £250 was presented this week to Kelly and Lynn for Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes.

Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes is a charitable organisation set up by local volunteers to deliver essential blood and urgent medical supplies, in and out of hours, between hospitals and healthcare sites in South West Scotland and sometimes beyond.