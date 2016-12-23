What do you want in new centre?

Since the closure of the old community centre on York Road in 2013, Newton Stewart Initiative (NSI) has been working hard to deliver a new centre for Newton Stewart.

The centre’s aim is to house and support the groups who had to move from the old centre and to create opportunities for new groups, clubs, events and activities as well as linking key organisations and services together in one building.

Project co-ordinator Nathon Jones said: “We want to make sure that the new Community Centre has everything the local community wants. We’ve had requests for a dance studio, meeting rooms, climbing wall, sports facilities, play areas, a crèche; anything’s possible and your opinion really matters.”

You can pick up questionnaires from Newton Stewart Centre, Church Street, or you can complete the online questionnaire which is available at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/36FX6PS.