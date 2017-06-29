We’re all lottery winners!

Eight groups in Galloway are celebrating this week after successfully securing National Lottery funding through Awards for All Scotland.

The pupils and staff of Wigtown Primary School were thrilled to hear they get £10,000 to develop the school’s outdoor playground area.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Wigtown Primary and Nursery are delighted with the development of our playground this term. It encourages and builds our school ethos in supporting a healthy lifestyle. We are indebited to Awards for All, Building Healthy Communities and Wigtown Community Shop for their support. Also Wigtown Partnership for Health for their support whose donation will support new play equipment.”

Loch Ryan Sailing Club, Ashgrove Court Registered Tenants Organisation, Kirkcudbright Development Trust, Gatehouse Primary School, Stranraer Development Trust, Newton Stewart Traditional Music Festival Association and Kirkinner Bowling Club were also successful in securing lottery funding.

Loch Ryan Sailing Club get £10,000 for training for existing members and to purchase boats to increase sailing participation.

Kirkcudbright Development Trust receive £10,000 for festive lights and projections.

Newton Stewart Traditional Music Festival Association get £9,908 towards the costs of a Festival Director and Assistant to promote and coordinate the festival and complimentary creative workshops and mentoring opportunities to engage local people.

Kirkinner Bowling Club receive £6,850 for a lawn mower, club house upgrades, and course fees for two of their volunteers.

Gatehouse Primary School gets £1,200 to provide the resources to create story sacks for parents and children to read and play with at home together. Ashgrove Court Registered Tenants Organisation in Newton Stewart receive £802 to hold art workshops for tenants where in addition to creating art work the tenants will design then print their own monopoly type board game.

They will also print their art work onto small items such as mugs and coasters to be exhibited and sold.

Galloway Conservative MSP Finlay Carson said: “What fantastic news for everybody in Galloway. This funding from the National Lottery Awards for All will contribute to groups in the region, helping them to continue to benefit the communities they are based in and help to improve the lives of people most in need.

Labour MSP for South Scotland Colin Smyth added: “This funding is a real boost to many of the excellent local organisations working across Dumfries and Galloway providing for much for the local community.”

“Despite all the economic uncertainty which can make it hard when it comes to fundraising and grants, it is good to see the National Lottery investing in successful projects. This money will allow these groups to grow and expand their work and I cannot wait to see the impact they can have of their communities with this additional funding. I will be writing to all the groups to congratulate them on their successful applications.”

Announcing the funding, Martin Cawley, Big Lottery Fund, Director for Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic amount of National Lottery money, nearly £4 million, going to hundreds of groups, run by local people actively working to make their communities better places to live.”

Stewart Harris, Chief Executive, sportscotland, said: “At sportscotland, we believe in the power of sport and its ability to bring communities together.

“The almost £4million of National Lottery Awards for All Scotland funding announced today will make a huge difference to local groups and clubs with ambition to provide more and better opportunities to take part in sport and physical activity in the heart of their communities, and right across the country.”

Stranraer Development Trust receive £9,400 to hold a three day festival to promote their town. The project idea was a result of strong feedback from the community through a community consultation which was funded through Investing in Ideas.

Awards For All Scotland gives groups a chance to apply for a National Lottery grant of between £500 and £10,000 for projects that aim to help improve local communities and the lives of people most in need. Big Lottery Fund Scotland, Creative Scotland and sportscotland all contribute National Lottery funding towards Awards for All Scotland.