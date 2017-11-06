Volunteer for Food Train during National Befriending Week

Befriending Networks are leading the national befriending campaign again this year and Food Train is helping to raise awareness of befriending and how it helps reduce the effects of loneliness amongst older people in Wigtownshire and across Dumfries and Galloway.

A Food Train spokesperson said: “Everyone needs other people, but not everyone has someone. Some of us are isolated because of ill health, disability or social disadvantage, and having a befriender fills a big gap.

“Food Train Friends provides befriending for older people by phone, home visits, or group outings. Befriending is often the only time that many of our local older people get a chance to chat or get out for a cup of tea.”

Volunteer Befriender Margaret added: ”Our customers are always asking when the next trip is, and enjoy choosing where the next trips are going.”.

A customer declared: “I went to my first Burns Supper at 85 and had a great time, and am looking forward to next year’s Friends Burns Supper.”

Kirsty McKie, Health Improvement Officer in Wigtownshire agrees, saying: “It’s great to see the smiles and hear stories of what folk get up to when they join Stranraer or Newton Stewart Food Train Friends.”

How can you help reduce loneliness? Food Train need volunteer befrienders, drivers, organisers and helpers. Or tell them if you know someone who would benefit from befriending. Check Food Train out on Facebook or www.thefoodtrain.co.uk. For more details contact Alan in Stranraer 01776 704831 or Karen in Newton Stewart 01671 401346.