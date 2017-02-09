Victorian time travel for Kirkinner kids

The children of Kirkinner Primary visited Stranraer Museum where they were transported back in time to the 19th century.

They became Victorian schoolchildren for the morning, dressing up in school clothes of the time and being put through their paces by the museum’s ‘strict’ teacher.

She made them write the alphabet on a slate board, practise their cursive handwriting with pen and ink, chant their tables, read a passage around the room and sit up straight with no fidgeting!

Those who smudged their handwriting were made to stand in the corner wearing the dunce’s hat, while those who fidgeted had to wear the finger stocks.

The children were rewarded by being allowed to experience toys of the Victorian era, including jacks, tiddlywinks, marbles, cup and ball and pick-up-sticks.

The experience was very much enjoyed by all – and the games have become current favourites in the modern day playground in Kirkinner!