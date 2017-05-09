Search

VE Day remembered at Cumloden

The residents and staff of Cumloden Manor Nursing Home in Minnigaff enjoyed a party this week to remember the World War 2 VE Day celebrations that took place on May 8, 1945.

The residents want to extend a special thanks to Minnigaff Primary School, Newton Stewart Museum, Angus Dick and the staff at Cumloden for their participation.

VE (Victory in Europe) Day – brought an end to nearly six years of a war that had cost the lives of millions; had destroyed homes, families, and cities; and had brought huge suffering and privations to the populations of entire countries. Millions of people rejoiced in the news that Germany had surrendered, with street parties, dancing and singing.