United by the power of purple

This week businesses and homes across Wigtownshire have been raising awareness and vital funds for Cancer Research UK by painting their towns purple.

Businesses and homes in Newton Stewart and Wigtown have turned their windows purple in support of the campaign which aims to promote the 24-hour fundraising event taking place at Bladnoch Park, Wigtown on 1-2 July 2017.

More than 100 businesses have pledged their support, turning their windows purple with balloons, flags, posters and purple products for sale to help raise awareness. Thursday 24 March celebrates 100 days until Relay For Life here in Dumfries and Galloway and will see team members and supporters dressed in their Relay t-shirts, hoodies or purple to recognise the occasion. Local schools have also pledged their support with pupils at several schools in Newton Stewart sporting their t-shirts this Thursday. Everyone’s welcome to take part and pop on a pinch of purple to support the cause, whether you’re at home, work or away. On the same day, the Relay committee are hosting the Big Breakfast in Wigtown’s County Buildings and welcoming everyone to join them for the most important meal of the day between 8am-10am. And on Saturday 25 March you can dash down to Wigtown Square where a Mini Relay takes place from 11am – 1pm. Come along and chat to participants, register to take part in July’s Relay, or just lend your support to promoting the event by walking a lap with us. Street collections take place in Newton Stewart and Wigtown on Saturday – remember no donation is too big or too small and every penny makes a difference so please do say hello to our volunteer collectors and ask for more information about Relay For Life. There are lots of fundraising events coming up over the next 100 days so please follow us on Facebook @DumfriesandGallowayRelayforLife.

So far 20 teams and more than 250 individuals have signed up to the overnight challenge which welcomes men, women and children to walk in relay-style around the track for 24 hours. It greets cancer survivors and caregivers as guests of honour, to open the event by leading the first lap which is followed by a VIP survivor reception. A cancer survivor is anyone who has ever received a cancer diagnosis, irrespective of the stage in their journey, from the day of diagnosis, living with or beyond cancer. Survivors give us hope and inspiration, reminding participants and supporters that we are there to make a difference and to create a world with more birthdays, more days with loved ones, and more happy memories to last a lifetime. Everyone’s welcome at Relay For Life – please consider taking part and raising vital funds for the lifesaving work of Cancer Research UK.