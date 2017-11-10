Unanimous winner of best calendar snap

This morning at the Newton Stewart Initiative’s Charity Shop in Dashwood Square, Newton Stewart, David ‘Dabby’ McCreadie was presented with a calendar following his winning submission to the NSI 2018 Calendar Competition by David Mitchinson, Project Co-Ordinator at the NSI.

Mr Mitchison said; “Many, many photos were submitted to the competition and judging was particularly difficult however the winning photo showing Newton Stewart and Minnigaff from above was the unanimous winner.

“The NSI would like to thank all who entered the competition and special thanks must also go to the 12 local businesses that sponsored the production of the calendars.

“Priced at £5 the calendars are available from various outlets in the town including the new Community Shop and the Newton Stewart Centre and readers are reminded that all the funds raised from the calendars stays in Newton Stewart to support our projects.”