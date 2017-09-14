Trust drive on for more woodland volunteers in Galloway

Woodland Trust Scotland is on a recruitment drive for volunteers in Dumfries and Galloway, and is holding a free information day at Drumlanrig Castle on Saturday September 16.

The Gathering is for both existing volunteers and anyone interested in getting involved in the charity’s work helping woods and trees.

Woodland Trust volunteers are involved in a wide range of activities including recording ancient trees, looking after Woodland Trust sites, helping with planting, spotting threats in planning applications and public speaking. Indoors and out there are tasks to suit any knowledge or fitness level.

The Gathering is the last of eight held around Scotland this summer. The day will start with a presentation and discussion on volunteering followed by recording ancient trees in the castle grounds.

The event is free of charge, with lunch and refreshments provided. Booking is essential. For more information please contact Matilda Scharsach on 0343 770 5510, Email MatildaScharsach@woodlandtrust.org.uk

Woodland Trust spokesman George Anderson said: “We currently have 170 people volunteering with us around Scotland.

“They all gain tremendous satisfaction knowing they are contributing to a better future for our woods and trees.

“The Gathering will be very relaxed with no pressure to make a commitment. It is a chance for people to find out a bit more about what volunteering involves so they can decide if it is for them.”

The Trust has 500,000 members and supporters and more than 1,000 sites.