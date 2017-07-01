Tragedy as Bladnoch family lose a second son in two years to war

The Galloway Gazette continues its war diaries with a look at the file from June 1917.

The Galloway Gazette, June 9th, 1917

Tragedy struck the Griffin family from Bladnoch again with the news that their youngest son, Private John Griffin, Royal Fusiliers, was killed in action on June 22. The family had already lost their middle son, Private George Griffin, Scots Guards, killed at Festubert during the Battle of Aubers Ridge in May, 1915.

Before the war, John was employed by Mr T Adams, High Glasnick, Kirkcowan.

The eldest Griffin son, Private Robert Griffin, Black Watch, was also on active service in June 1917.

As the food crisis continued, the committee of the Newton Stewart branch of the Vegetable Products Society, was much gratified by the splendid response made to an appeal for rhubarb to feed the fleet. Thirteen large barrels and four sacks were sent off to Aberdeen. Messrs Steele and McCourtney, who gave their services as packers every week had to ask the railway staff to help them deal with the large quantities of rhubarb sent in.

The committee thanked the people of Wigtown for their contribution, collected by Miss Blacklock, and brought up by Mr Kay in his motor van; from Port William, collected by Dr Selby and Mr Jesson and brought up by Mr Jesson’s van. Also thanked were the pupils of Kirkcowan School for collecting rhubarb and the pupils of Penninghame School who collected a sack of onions.

At Newton Stewart picture house, showing alongside the summer blockbusters of 1917, ‘My Old Dutch’ and ‘The Second Mrs Tanqueray’ were two war-related films, ‘Glimpses of the British Navy in War time’ and the third in the series ‘With the Cavalry and the Guards Division’.