Thought for the week with Rev. Edward Lyons

When was the last time you were misunderstood by someone? Or maybe they accused you of misunderstanding them? When this happens we can often feel like locking ourselves away in a darkened room and not coming back out for a while. Yet friendship is a means of grace from God. Through it we can be strengthened and cared for by God himself.

“I therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit—just as you were called to the one hope that belongs to your call, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all. But grace was given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ’s gift.” (Ephesians 4:1-7)

The Apostle Paul shows us here that to keep good friendships we need to do several things. Friendship maintenance is not one way traffic nor is it purely a passive activity. We are to work at it. This means that it will have a cost attached to it. Yet this is what we are called to do in humility. Security of relationship requires sacrifice of self. Since it is God who offers us a means of being held together he also supplies the one we need to do it, the Holy Spirit. So if you are wanting to be closer to God, do not think that you do this on your own and then slip into the congregation to be a blessing, rather come and join us now and by doing so you will draw closer to God and in turn be that blessing that you seek to be amongst your friends.