Thought for the Week with Rev. Edward Lyons

“I pray that God may grant you to be strengthened with power through his Holy Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith.” Ephesians 3:16

Maybe by now some of the shine of the Christmas presents has worn off. Maybe some of the toys themselves have fallen apart by now exposing poor construction.

There is a certain giraffe doing its rounds this year which is full of mould on the inside.

This has shocked many parents who found it. What I find amazing is not that the toy had mould but that somehow these toys got opened up, then inside could be exposed and the problem discovered.

Now if only we could do that with human beings. What would we find? Maybe a clean bill of health or a terrifyingly large amount of mould which could give rise to all sorts of outside evidences. Cold hearts, cruel words.

The words at the very start come from the Apostle Paul to the church at Ephesus. If Jesus said the trouble starts from within the heart, and all our hearts suffer from this mould, then how are we to be fixed?

To change a person on the outside only is superficial.

We should not begin with the outside, but the inside. Now none of us can open up one another or even ourselves, so to speak. But God can. God is more complex than many give him credit for, and more loving. When we take God at his word then we can see why Paul prays for what he does. God in glory sends his Holy Spirit into this world into the inner us, and there Christ will dwell and clean us form the inside out where faith is present. Producing a shine that will never fade.