Thought for the week with Rev. Edward Lyons

From time to time I take a bag, enter the study and attempt to rid it of all unnecessary papers and materials that have come my way. I try to no longer feel they will be used again, so we part company, well almost.

I can hear my granny saying that by keeping something for seven years allows it to come back into fashion again and also I have some memories of suddenly needing something the very week after I threw it out. We may feel that we can be discarded by other people. We meet them, fall in love, fall out love, get employed, then get our P45, have the house we always wanted then we find ourselves back on the kitchen floor of the parental home. The Bible promises us that Christ never does this to his people. We are never cast off from him. We do not cease to become part of his family or his plan. It is not because we are lovely people that he does this, but because he is lovely. God is love. He supplies us with his Holy Spirit and with others who have discovered this to be true, we call it church.

Sadly the church can be a pale reflection of God’s love by the way we treat one another and also those who are not of the church. Yet, the church still is the place where the fullest expression of God’s love is found amongst humans.

My wife told me the other day that you do not wait till you have stopped bleeding out before you go to accident and emergency. Well do not wait till you have ordered your life before going to church. Come first and by praying you will feel stronger, you will know that even in the moments when you feel at your most low, there is a Father’s Kitchen floor just waiting for you. God loves nothing more than when we make frequent visits to it. Unlike the papers, we never lose our worth to Him.