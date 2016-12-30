Thought for the week with Rev. Edward Lyons

Though the Christmas parties have happened there is still Hogmanay and the wishing one another of a happy new year.

Before anyone goes to any of these types of gatherings, I imagine we will all do one common thing. For all the different dress codes and tastes, all will look in the mirror to see ourselves before we go out. All over the media we are seeing the annual review of 2016. What are the dominating topics? The ongoing conflicts of the Middle East, celebrity deaths, football scandals?

Looking at these is like looking in the mirror? In a sense for a large number of people it will be the only mirror into the human soul they will see.

What would need to be conceded is that there is absolutely nothing here which can let you enter 2017 with great hope. To do so, to wish one another a happy new year and all the best for 2017 with only this mirror is to exercise nothing short of wishful thinking.

Yet you can wish one another a happy new year. You can lay to rest the pain of 2016 and enter 2017 with real hope. I am not saying we should not study the mirror of world politics, but as a Christian I offer a better mirror to look into each day.

The Apostle Paul said that the power of God was with us even in our weakness. Probably only in our weakness can we be honest with ourselves and admit that by ourselves we cannot achieve the good life here, let alone hereafter.

The good news is the good life hereafter has been achieved for you already, if you would receive Christ in your heart. It is for people like us he came to this world. This is how we ought to define ourselves before we leave the front door and how we can in hope say, happy new year, to one another.