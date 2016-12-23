Thought for the week with Rev. Edward Lyons

They appear on Christmas cards, they appear in movies, they appear in Christmas carols and they even appear in the Bible. The wise men are everywhere when it comes to Christmas. I want to ask, not, “what have the Romans ever done for us”, but what have the wise men ever done for us?

“After they had heard the king, they went on their way, and the star they had seen when it rose went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him.” The wise men have had a great journey through the history of the church and have provided much food for the speculative mind. How many of them were there exactly? Do we really know their names? What was the colour of the skin? These and many more questions abound. Yet I am convinced that to dwell excessively on matters that God’s Word is silent about is to miss the point of what God’s Word is speaking loudly and clearly about. The first thing we see is that God guided these people to Christ. He guided them by using an ordinary event in an extraordinary way. When they found Christ they found joy. They clearly had unity. The men alongside the women, the rich alongside the poor, the Jew by birth alongside the non-Jew and thus brought to a new spiritual life in Christ in real unity. Are you happy with how you relate to all around you? Could there be room for improvement here as well? Thus what do the wise do for us? They show us that Christ came to us so we can have guidance, joy and unity. Have these by having him in your life, and have a truly Merry Christmas.