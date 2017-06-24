Thought for the Week

How often have you built something only to discover that you have some spare screw or fitting left at the end? Even though the thing you built still seems to be standing and also working, so if you are like me you are left with the conundrum of whether the spare bit was a mistake by the shop or by yourself.

Though I do wonder how much I need to get correct? What is the margin of error? Maybe for different items it will be a different margin. A cupboard may have a larger percentage of error compared to a NASA rocket. All the furniture I have built is still standing, for now.

If you believe that there is a place beyond here better than here. A place you may call heaven then how much can we get wrong in life and still earn our place in heaven?

Some may think as long as they get above fifty percent then surely they can make it? Others are a bit more strict and say we would need eighty percent of our lives to be good at least. But what does the Bible say?

Amazingly the Bible says we need one hundred percent to earn our way into glory. You can earn heaven but you need to be one hundred percent perfect. Now this is impossible and unfair because who can be perfect. This would seem to debar all of us.

The Gospel means good news for the following reason. Someone came from the place of perfection and carried out the build for us.

Jesus did not just die for his people, but he lived for them as well. Every single detail of what it means to live the perfect life was lived by him. If you are a Christian you need to know following. There are never any spare parts in Christ’s great plan, and this is true even if we at times feel like nothing more than a spare part.