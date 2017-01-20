This week’s planning applications

ARDWELL, The Lodge, Balgowan Farm, erection of extensions to existing agricultural shed; applicant Mr John Williamson (16/1874/DPA).

PORT WILLIAM, Low Killantrae Farm, deposit of dredged material (in association with harbour dredging); applicant J S Gerrish and Partner (16/1869/FUL).

WHITHORN, Corwar Outon, installation of 3 antennas, 2 transmission dishes, 4 ground mounted equipment cabinets and associated works; applicant WHP Telecoms Ltd (16/1858/UTL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 20-22 Union Street, removal of chimney stack and installation of replacement of 2 dormer windows; applicant Mr Robert Lamont (16/1841/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Barholm Works, Old Military Road, erection of 20 metre high telecommunications mast, installation of 3 antennas, 2 transmission dishes and associated ground mounted equipment cabinets; applicant Telefonica (16/1846/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 6 Cannee Chase, erection of extension to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr and Mrs Jack Aldwinckle (16/1907/FUL).

CARSPHAIRN, Moor Cottage, Carsphairn Forest, alterations to derelict cottage to bring back into use as a dwelling house; applicant Fred Olsen Renewables (16/1715/FUL).

CASTLE DOUGLAS, Dryburgh Farm, Parton, erection of dwellinghouse with integral double garage and installation of septic tank and soakaway; applicant W Craig & Son (16/1865/FUL).

Dalbeattie, Old Steading, Thorniehill Farm, Colvend, erection of replacement chalet and change of use of agricultural land to form chalet garden ground (amended design to that previously approved under (13/P/2/0307); applicant Mr Scott Gourlay (16/1847/FUL).

DALBEATTIE, plot 13, New Road, erection of dwellinghouse and detached single garage (amended house type to that previously approved under 12/P/2/0002); applicant Armstrong Properties (Scotland) Ltd (16/1879/FUL).