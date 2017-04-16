Third charity darts tournament to take place in Whithorn

On Saturday, May 6, in the New Town Hall, Whithorn, the third Baccy Murray Darts Tournament will be held to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Toe the oche at 1pm and registration is from 12noon or pre-registration can be made to Jim McCulloch via his Facebook page. It will cost £6 to enter on the day, and there will be a grand auction on the day.

On offer this year will be:

Two Celtic FC tickets for any home game except the game v Rangers 17/18 season

Two adult and two kids tickets to any Queen of the South home game 17/18 season

Newton Stewart Golf Club 4 ball

Wigtownshire County golf club 4 ball

Stranraer golf club 4 ball

St Medan golf club 4 ball

Brighouse Bay golf club 4 ball

Two x 75 balls at the Green Valley Golf range

A House of Commons bottle of whisky signed by the MPs

Two tickets to M&D funpark unlimited rides

Two tickets to Dirty Dancing tribute at Easterbrook Hall

Two tickets to Nathan Carter and his band at Easterbrook Hall

Two tickets to Parkfest (RNLI) Stranraer

Afternoon Tea at Hetland Hall Hotel for 2

One set of shot darts 21g plus flights

Oneset of shot darts 22g plus flight

A selection of signed darts shirts from semi pros and professionals including Richard Veenstra, a Dutch international; Madars Razma, Lithuanian international; Gary Stone, former Scottish international; Cameron Menzies, Scottish and British champion 2017 and Scottish international and Geoff Wylie, former Irish international

A very unique shirt from author and playwrite Des Dillon, the original celtic top and signed book

Signed rangers top

A day pass with unlimited rides to Cream O’ Galloway

A 40x40 canvas of ‘Wullie and Maggie McCoo’ by Ayrshire artist Steven Brown

Also on the day there will be a raffle and a licenced bar courtesy of The Steam Packet Hotel, Isle of Whithorn. Food will be served on the day too.

A big mention has to go to the businesses that sponsor this event:

JML Security, Priory Vets, James Hawthorn Joinery, Central Cafe Whithorn, Kinnear for Carpets Port William, Davy Steele Gardening, Burrowhead Holiday Park, Bairds Windows Ltd, cClcutta Inn Whithorn, Craft Hotel and Glaisnock, Peter J Skimming and Sons Joinery, St John’s Doctors Surgery Whithorn, Jason McGuire Joinery, Jewsons Newton Stewart and Costcutter Whithorn.

There will be something for everyone so come come along and support a local player or even get your name in for fun and support the charity and have a great day.