The fallen remembered at Sorbie Tower’s ‘Weeping Window’

There was a very moving closing ceremony for the display of poppies at Sorbie Tower on Remembrance Sunday.

Piper Andrew Grimes played the pipes and Elaine Patterson sung a folk song about Passchendaele at the Sorbie Tower’s ‘Weeping Window’ closing ceremony.

Organised by tower warden Steve Hanna, many of the people who came to view the poppies at the tower bought one of the hand-knitted poppies and added it to the display. The poppies will now be sent to their owners after the display was dismantled.