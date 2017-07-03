Search

Susan and Nan are joint citizens of the year

Congratulations to Rotary Club of Newton Stewart Citizen of The Year� 2017 to Susan McCalman and Nan Wilson On Thursday 22nd June the Rotary Club of Newton Stewart presented the� Citizen of� the year award jointly to Susan McCalman and Nan Wilson of� the Riverside Day Centre, Newton Stewart. Accompanied by President Gordon Bennie and accompanied by proposer Ken� Barlow. Susan and Nan� do so much; they fund raise and work well beyond what is� expected of them. Their work in both the day centre and outreach centres� in the surrounding community is very much appreciated; benefiting so� many people in so many ways.

Congratulations to Rotary Club of Newton Stewart Citizen of The Year� 2017 to Susan McCalman and Nan Wilson On Thursday 22nd June the Rotary Club of Newton Stewart presented the� Citizen of� the year award jointly to Susan McCalman and Nan Wilson of� the Riverside Day Centre, Newton Stewart. Accompanied by President Gordon Bennie and accompanied by proposer Ken� Barlow. Susan and Nan� do so much; they fund raise and work well beyond what is� expected of them. Their work in both the day centre and outreach centres� in the surrounding community is very much appreciated; benefiting so� many people in so many ways.

0
Have your say

Joint winners of the Rotary Club of Newton Stewart/Galloway Gazette Citizen of The Year award are Susan McCalman and Nan Wilson.

Rotary President Gordon Bennie presented the silver salver to Susan and Nan for their work at the Riverside Day Centre in Newton Stewart.

Proposer Ken Barlow said Susan and Nan did so much for the popular day centre including fundraising, and took their work duties well beyond what was expected of them. He added that their work in both the day centre and outreach centres in the surrounding community was very much appreciated, and benefiting so many people in so many ways.