Susan and Nan are joint citizens of the year

Joint winners of the Rotary Club of Newton Stewart/Galloway Gazette Citizen of The Year award are Susan McCalman and Nan Wilson.

Rotary President Gordon Bennie presented the silver salver to Susan and Nan for their work at the Riverside Day Centre in Newton Stewart.

Proposer Ken Barlow said Susan and Nan did so much for the popular day centre including fundraising, and took their work duties well beyond what was expected of them. He added that their work in both the day centre and outreach centres in the surrounding community was very much appreciated, and benefiting so many people in so many ways.