Sunshine festival for walkers

Factor 50 suncream was as necessary as walking poles this week as the walkers taking part in the 15th Newton Stewart Walking Festival tramped around Galloway’s hills, glens and shorelines in glorious weather.

Today at large party set off from Dashwood Square at 10am heading for Skyreburn to walk the Head of the Glen, an eight and a half mile walk from the Corse of Slates Road, up Pibble Hill, past Meikle Bennan, Stey Fell, Scar Hill and Kenlum Hill, before descending to Kings Laggan before finishing at the Tea Pot cafe overlooking Skyreburn Bay.