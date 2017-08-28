Stranraer woman to strut her stuff on the catwalk for breast cancer charity

A Wigtownshire farmer’s wife who was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2015, has been chosen to take to the catwalk in front of hundreds of people at The Show Scotland - Breast Cancer Care’s annual Fashion Show in Glasgow.

The Show will see Mary Anne McWilliam strut their stuff alongside 22 other people who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on 26 October.

The 54-year-old Animal Heath and Welfare Officer with Dumfries and Galloway Council who finished her treatment in May 2016 said she cannot wait to take part.

Mary Anne said: “I was shocked when I diagnosed with breast cancer after I found a lump. After surgery and chemotherapy, I struggled to return to normal, but with the help of my friends and family and Breast Cancer Care, I slowly managed to put my life back together.

“Taking part in the Breast Cancer Care fashion show this year is something wonderful to look forward to, and something I would never have had the confidence to do before. I can’t wait to step onto the catwalk in front of everyone, including my family and friends, who have supported me every step of the way. It will be an incredible event and a great way to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.”

Two fashion shows will take place on the day, one afternoon and one evening, which will raise vital funds to support the 4,600 people diagnosed with breast cancer across Scotland each year.

Models will be transformed from head-to-toe before hitting the runway, wearing a range of beautiful outfits from House of Fraser all professionally styled by Ian Tod. Scotland’s luxury wedding boutique, Joyce Young Collections, will create couture occasion gowns for the finale. The models will also have their hair expertly styled by Sassoon Salons and celebrity make-up artist Sara Hill’s Academy of Make-up will be adding the finishing touches

Dawn Stanley, Event Manager at Breast Cancer Care Scotland, said: “We are so proud of our brave models who will be starring in The Show this October. Taking to the catwalk is a once in lifetime opportunity for our models to enjoy some well-deserved pampering and show that it’s possible to look great and feel confident after a diagnosis of breast cancer.”

“This year is extra special as we are celebrating 25 years of the pink ribbon, which is a powerful symbol for millions. The Show promises to be an experience to remember; filled with fine food, fashion, fundraising and first class entertainment. The event is one of our biggest fundraisers for Breast Cancer Care Scotland.”

Breast Cancer Care Scotland is celebrating 15 years of The Show, which this year takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The charity aims to raise around £150,000 from the event which will enable them to continue to provide care, support and information to anyone affected by breast cancer from day one.

For further information or to buy a ticket, visit: www.breastcancercare.org.uk/theshowscotland