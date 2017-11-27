Stranraer Police Scotland Youth Volunteers launch their shoe box appeal for 2017

After the success of last year’s shoe box appeal, Stranraer Police Scotland Youth Volunteers are again organising a collection for the vulnerable members of our community.

Constable Graeme Stewart co-ordinator of the Stranraer PSYV scheme said: “Last year’s event was a huge success and we are determined to make sure this year’s event is as successful, however to achieve this we need the people of Stranraer to donate generously.

“Anyone wishing to donate can hand their items into Stranraer Police Station before Sunday 10th of December. This will give the volunteers a chance to wrap the gifts prior to them being delivered in the run up to Christmas. As well as dropping items off at the police station, many local shops are also willing to accept donations, these include local Spars, Lochs and Keystores.

“Any items would be greatly appreciated, including tins of soup, tins of fruit or vegetables, biscuits, sweets or hats, scarves and gloves. If possible people are asked not to donate alcohol.”

“After delivering the shoeboxes last year it was extremely heart-warming to receive so many letters of thanks from those that received the gifts, it showed just how much the gifts were appreciated.”