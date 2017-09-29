Stranraer ARC celebrates 30 years

The 30th anniversary of Stranraer ARC was celebrated by service users, families, carers and staff.

The celebrations included the opening of the garden developed over the summer with the aid of £12,000 won in the Tesco Bags of Help vote.

The service users committee led on organising the celebration events, including a raffle, baking stall, beat the goalie shootout, bottle stall, photo booth, and soak the staff stool.

A representative of the ARC service users committee said: “Thank you to everyone who has given their time and made generous donations to help with the garden project and our recent celebrations.”