Still time to find Scotland’s favourite door

There is still time for members of the public to nominate their favourite doors as part of the countdown to this weekend’s Doors Open Days.

The hunt to find the nation’s favourite doors has been organised to celebrate the annual event as well as the Scottish Civic Trust’s 50th anniversary, writers, artists, architects, academics and the public from all over the country have all been putting forward their suggestions.

These have so far included the door of Blackness Library in Dundee, nominated by author A.L. Kennedy; the door of Iona Abbey, nominated by Professor Tom Devine; Archway at St Nicholas Church, Aberdeen, nominated by chef Nick Nairn, the famous ‘Local Hero’ red telephone box at Pennan and the Glasgow Women’s Library and its open door approach, nominated by architect, Jude Barbour

All the nominations can be found at www.doorsopendays.org.uk/news/50-favourite-scottish-doors where nominations can also be made.

The list will be completed this Friday, September 1 when the national programme for this year’s Doors Open Days will be launched at the Botanic Cottage, Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh.

Doors Open Days is co-ordinated nationally by the Scottish Civic Trust and is part of European Heritage Days alongside Scottish Archaeology Month, co-ordinated by Archaeology Scotland. Both are supported by Historic Environment Scotland.