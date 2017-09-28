Stair Park visit for playgroup

Funded by Awards for All Scotland, Port William Playgroup recently visited Stair Park in Stranraer to have a coaching session with Allan Jenkins.
This was a follow up to previous sessions held at Port William Primary School.
The playgroup was also able to purchase new sports equipment with its share of the grant received by Port William School.
The playgroup wish to thank Awards for All Scotland and Allan Jenkins for organising such a great visit.
