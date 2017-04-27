Sport brings out the community spirit

Loreburn Housing Association hosted a series of events for children over the Easter Holidays.

In Stranraer Let’s Get Sporty attended Belmont Park and hosted two hours of fun with sport.

Easter Bunny Hunt at Newton Stewart.

All 21 children who attended enjoyed taking part in relay races, football and lots of other games.

After lots of running around they had a wee break and enjoyed water, apples and bananas donated by Tesco in Stranraer.

The children said they loved it when ‘Murray shouted out the colour of the corners’, The fruit was lush’ and the afternoon had been ‘Mega Fun’.

In Newton Stewart – Three ‘Why Don’t You’ afternoons were held.

On Day 1 the children did an Easter Bunny hunt and made some Easter cakes. Day 2 was Arts and Crafts Day and on Day 3 the children enjoyed a variety of games with Let’s Get Sporty. The children said it was awesome and they had liked the event. One of the other comments was that it showed good community spirit and that the community they lived in was ‘fun and nice’.