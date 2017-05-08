Special award for Port William’s Rory

Rory Curruthers from Port William Youth Group recently received a prize in nationwide Expressive Arts Competition.

Earlier in the year, The Voluntary Action Fund invited schools and community groups to submit entries into The Expressive Arts Competition for children aged 10 – 11 years in Scotland.

The Voluntary Action Fund was asked by a group called American Mothers to pilot this scheme for the first time outside the USA. The theme was to invite the children to explore “What my mother means to me” – mother is not gender specific and could mean anyone who undertakes this role. The children had a choice – a 500 word essay, a poem, make a film or do a piece of art work.

Aspokesperson fopr Port William Youth Group said: “We were delighted when we received a message to say that Rory Curruthers from the youth Group in Port William had been successful and had won second prize when his work went on display in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“All the children’s work had been on display locally and Mrs Beth Docherty had been asked to judge all the exhibits and then send two off to The Voluntary Action Fund HQ. Work from Skye Mason and Rory were chosen.

“The Youth Group received a cheque for £400 to buy lovely art and crafts materials, and Rory received a voucher to spend at Smiths, a rosette, a framed certificate and an extra £100 which Rory said that he would like to go towards the cost of our youth group outing to the Dumfries Ice Rink in July.”