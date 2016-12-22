South MSP visits day care centre

SNP MSP Emma Harper made a return visit to Newton Stewart Day Centre recently, to follow up on her visit with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in July this year.

Emma spent time with Day Centre clients, met staff and called the raffle in Scots!

Speaking following her visit, Emma said: “It was great to have a chance to call back into Newton Stewart Day Centre, catch up with some of the folk I’d met before with the First Minister and meet new people too.

“I also had the chance to find out more about the Day Centre’s outreach programme, which sounds like an excellent idea and I understand has already been well received in the villages it has toured so far.

“The Day Centre was one of my very first constituency visits as an MSP in the summer, when I found out about the damage that had been caused by the flooding and the work that had been done to get the Centre running again, so I wanted to drop by before Christmas.

“Newton Stewart Day Centre does a fantastic job and has proved resilient in the face of severe flooding. I very much appreciated the work they do and will do anything I can to support the Centre and its work in the future.”

Emma Harper has also welcomed news that Scottish Water will meet with NFU Scotland this week to discuss ongoing problems with water meters in farms.