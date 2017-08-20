Sorrow over Whithorn bootmaker

The Galloway Gazette, August 18th, 1917.

Grace Rennie, who was living at 57 George Street, Whithorn, received official news that her husband, Bombardier William John Rennie, Royal Garrison Artillery, had been killed in action on July 27. He had served with the 5th KOSB for four years as a Territorial.

Before the war he worked for Whithorn bootmaker Mr W Hawthorn. He was 27 year old and the eldest son of his parents, who were living at Prestrie at the time.

Private James Donnan, from The Crossings, Garlieston, had had his right leg amputated above the knee at a hospital in France, after being wounded in action. He was also wounded in the left leg. This was the fifth time Private Donnan had been wounded, having been in Belgium since the start of the war. He had been in action at most of the big battles during that time, including Mons. He made a good recovery and was regularly writing “very cheery” letters home to his parents.

Commander Wellwood G C Maxwell, Royal Navy, from The Cottage, New Galloway, who had been promoted to Commander in the New Year’s Honours list 1916, had conferred on him by the Emperor of Japan the Order of the Sacred Treasure (3rd class). Commander Maxwell was at the fall of Tsing-Tan, when he was in command of a destroyer. He had since been appointed to HMS Australia.