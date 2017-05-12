Something to Think About with Rev. Edward Lyons

Jesus said “Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven”.

What does this mean? Surely if we are spiritually poor then it would make sense to think we would also forfeit any right to heaven. We would have no means to impress God or to show him why we should be allowed into a happy and lasting life beyond this one. The exam season is now upon us and as always the weather is good. Yet the reason exams exist is to show that we are not intellectually bankrupt. We should be taken seriously, since we have something to offer. This is how we get the best from other people, but is this how we get the best from God?

Sometimes it is only when you can let go of something that you can actually receive anything. A lot of things we hold onto in life are not visible to the naked eye. This can lead us into thinking they are not there because they cannot be seen. One such thing is a belief that we in and of ourselves have what it takes to please God.

This means however that we are going to God with hands that are full of our own gifts. It could be that they have impressed us greatly or impressed other people greatly.

Only those who know they have nothing to offer God but approach him with the heart that can echo the great hymn, Rock of Ages, “Nothing in my hand I bring, simply to the cross I cling.” To please God with our lives would be like trying to fly to the moon in a chocolate rocket, it simply cannot be done. In an age that covets wealth we are encouraged to rejoice in being poor in spirit. For only when we do this, can we finish the verse and apply it to ourselves, “for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Is the kingdom of heaven yours?