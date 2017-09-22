Something to Think About

Last week my husband and I went back to my home town of Blackpool for a short visit. I have many fond memories from my childhood but I particularly remember the delight of seeing the Illuminations for the first time.

This was a special experience that I wanted to repeat. When we arrived at our sea front hotel it was blowing a gale and the sea was choppy with crashing waves that sent sea spray right across the road. We were not deterred though as I wanted us to take the same trip that I used to as a child so we boarded a tram abefore alighting to buy fish and chips and then walk back to our hotel. Although we were very bedraggled we had had a great time. The following day we went to the Tower Ballroom to fulfil another childhood memory and spent a thoroughly enjoyable time watching people dance and listening to the Wurlitzer organ. This trip was pure nostalgia but I know that my memories of the Blackpool I had known as a child was not the reality of today. It was a wonderful place to grow up in but inevitably it had changed and although there was much enjoyment on this visit there were disappointments too. Life is like that, when we look back and recall memories, some good, some bad, we may feel disappointment when things are not just as we remember them. Things change, people change, places change and nothing stays the same. But take heart because there is something that never changes and that is God’s love for us. God is always there, unchanging and standing faithfully by our side and he will never disappoint us. God is with us today and always will be because in Matthew 28 Jesus said, “And be sure of this, I am with you always even until the end of the age.” Now that’s something to remember!