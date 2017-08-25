Something to Think About

“In the centre of a black hole is a gravitational singularity, a one-dimensional point which contains a huge mass in an infinitely small space, where density and gravity become infinite and space-time curves infinitely, and where the laws of physics as we know them cease to operate.”

I did not write the above! It comes from the web page, www.physicsoftheuniverse.

Physics was compulsory for first year biochemistry before I went across the avenue into Theology. It was hard to understand, yet it was filled with awe. The black hole with a point in the middle where it all converges amazes me. A place where the laws of physics as we know them cease or at least all converge. Could God be saying something in nature which he spells out in scripture?

Christians see that God’s convergence point in time and space is The Cross and empty tomb of Jesus. Like the singularity of the black hole, the cross on which Jesus died holds everything around it in place and does so perfectly. The Old Testament points to it, the New Testament reflects back to it. It is a moment where all sorts of things converge. For on the cross, from one perspective it seems all hope is gone for the faithful who watched, yet a hope that overcomes the grave is about to be born. It is where our evil is outdone by God’s pure love. Defeat becomes victory.

The Atonement Jesus made for humanity is central for Christians. For to have God without the cross, is not like coffee without caffeine, but coffee without coffee. I do not know if you feel worth it or worthless. All I can tell you is this. That if you were the only person in the entire universe, Jesus Christ would still have done this act even for you.