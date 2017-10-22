Soldier’s body found eight months later

The body of Private Thomas Murchie, Queen Street, Newton Stewart, had been found after he was reported missing following the Battle of Gaza on April 19, 1917.

His father John was told that 24-year-old Thomas was undoubtedly killed on that date.

Thomas had served with the Terrirorials since the start of the war and had previously been wounded at Gallipoli.

Private Alexander Broadfoot, MM, Seaforth Canadian Highlanders, had died of his wound on November 8.

Private Broadfoot was twice mentioned in dispatches at Vimy Ridge, and succeeded in winning the Military Medal for bravery in the field. Prior to the war, Private Broadfoot lived at Clarksburn, Monrieth, and had worked for five years as a grocer with Mr William Cook in Port William, and was the second employee of Mr Cook to win the Military Medal.

He left Wigtownshire for Canada in 1913 and joined up shortly after war was declared.

His sister received a letter from the regimental chaplain saying: “He was brought to the hospital some days ago. I saw him each day and tried to keep him cheerful. It was not difficult for he was a brave soul. Yesterday he was exceedingly cheerful, and I had no doubt of his recovery, but he must have had some internal injury as this morning I held his hand as he passed away.”