Snowdrop time in Gatehouse for Ramblers

It’s late January and, therefore, snowdrop time, drawing a crowd of twenty eight ramblers to Gatehouse car park for last week’s walk. They were promised a meandering stroll around Cally Woods to see as many snowdrops as possible and that’s certainly what they got. Our first snowdrops were in the gardens edging the track into Cally from the top on Ann Street. Then it was up Cally Drive and across the car park with another splendid display, and then along the burn leading up to the Robbers’ Gate.

This week’s walk is an 8 mile Category C walk (leisurely) on Saturday 4th February, from Torrs Warren to Sandhead. Meet at 10am at the Torrs Warren Bareagle Car Park (NX 144 563). Meet for car sharing at the Breastworks, Stranraer at 9:30am or at the Riverside, Newton Stewart also at 9:30 am. If going directly to Torrs Warren please inform the walk leader. New walkers are always welcome after phoning the walk leader on 01581 300343 for more info.