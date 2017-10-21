Six young children in Arthur Street left without their father

The Galloway Gazette, December 1, 1917

Double tragedy for neighbours

Thirty-eight-year-old Commander Sergeant-Major Thomas Findlay of the 5th KOSB was killed in action on November 8 when fighting Turkish Forces.

Sergeant Findlay from Arthur Street, Newton Stewart, had served for eight years with the KOSB, mostly in India. He had completed his period of service when war broke out, but went up with other local Territorials after mobilisation. He served with the Battalion at home on the East Coast until May 1915 when he sailed with the KOSB to Gallipoli, where he went through all of the fighting until the evacuation in December 1916.

His next post was to Egypt where he saw much action before he was killed. Having proved himself a good soldier he was promoted quickly and had been a Sergeant-Major for 18 months. In civilian life he had been employed at Newton Stewart Railway Station.

He left his widow with three young children.

Private W. Maxwell, Black Watch, also from Arthur Street, died in France after suffering a gunshot wound in his side on November 24. The 36-year-old had worked for the South-Western Brewery Co and he also left a widow and three children.