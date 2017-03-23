Sir Alex and Whithorn residents to open the Roundhouse

The Whithorn Roundhouse will be officially opening by former Galloway MSP Sir Alex Fergusson on Saturday, April 1.

Whithorn residents are invited to attend free of charge and then to see the Whithorn Crozier exhibition by Bishop William Nolan, also free of charge, on that date.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The people of town are asked to assemble at the “Willow Gate” opposite the Bruce Street Museum for the formal opening and for free admission to the Roundhouse at 3pm.

“After the Roundhouse opening ceremony, drinks will be served at the Whithorn Trust, 45-7 George Street, Whithorn, followed immediately by the opening of the Whithorn Crozier exhibition at 3.45pm by the Bishop of Galloway

“There will also be a chance to see the new 35 minute film about the construction of the roundhouse and to see local young people’s six short films for smartphones (please bring your smartphone or tablet!).

“Admission to all these events is free for Whithorn residents on this date. Children must be accompanied. Please let us know if you have access needs.”

An Iron Age roundhouse has been built in the town to show how people lived in Galloway in the fifth century BC.

It is 13m in diameter, nine metres high and is made of various types of wood - all things that are known to be completely accurate thanks to an amazing archaeological find in the Southern Machars.

It is a modern interpretation of how a roundhouse would have looked - but one informed, very accurately, by a 2,500-year-old template.