Silver Band say farewell to their leader

This Sunday, Creetown Silver Band members will ‘play’ a fond farewell to bandmaster Stuart McNab at a special concert in The Cinema, Newton Stewart.

Stuart is retiring from the band’s he has lead for the past 34 years after taking over the baton from Alex McDowall in 1983.

The band members hope as many members of the public as possible will come along to the Cinema at 3pm to honour Stuart and recognise his service to the band.

A band member said: “I don’t know how we are going to replace Stuart! They’re big boots to fill!

She continued: “Stuart arrived in Newton Stewart in 1982 from Kirkintilloch and took over as bandmaster in 1983, and in 1985 he started competing again with the band.

“The highlight has to be 1990 when Creetown Silver Band were second at the Scottish Championships, which qualified us for the British Championships which took place at Westminster Hall in London. It was a great experience for everyone.

“Looking to the future, Stuart also started the junior band, teaching them and then competing with them at various musical events.

“Then in 2003 Stuart was given lifetime membership of the Scottish Band Association for 50 years service.

“He has been so many thing during his career - librarian, teacher, arranger and musical leader.

“He will be missed very much by all of us and this concert is our way of saying a big thank you to Stuart.”

Stewart McNab’s farewell concert as Creetown Silver Band bandmaster is at The Cinema, Newton Stewart, at 3pm on Sunday, October 15.

Tickets are £6 and aged 16 and under go free.