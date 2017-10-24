Sheep dressing success for young farmers

On Sunday 22nd October, two senior teams competed for Machars Young Farmers at Dumfries and Galloway’s Sheep Dressing Competition at Hayfield Farm, Thornhill, with John Maxwell supplying the sheep.

A great effort from both teams (Andrew Hunter-Blair and Ross Campbell, and Jenni Cannon and William McMillan, with Jenni and William impressing the judge Mr David Padkin and taking first place!

Congratulations and good luck competing at National on the 2nd December, unfortunately all the way up at Dingwall.

Seniors:

1st Machars A- William McMillan & Jenni Cannon

2nd Lower Nithsdale- Ross Gibson & Sam Haining

3rd Machars B- Andrew Hunter-Blair & Ross Campbell

Juniors:

1st Lower Nithsdale- Gregor Hiddleston & Grant Nelson.