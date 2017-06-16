Second Eco Flag for Penninghame

Penninghame School children are delighted that their school has once again been awarded the Eco Schools Green flag.

This is due to lots of hard work by members of the Eco committee and all pupils at the school who have been busy finding ways to reduce litter and improve the school and its grounds. They have visited the Cree River and Hatchery Trust, Aldi supermarket to look at recycling of waste food and packaging, and in conjunction with the Forestry Commission they have planted fruit trees at Penninghame pond.