Scott cycles the length of the country for cancer charity

Well done to Scott McCauley who has completed the Lands End to John O’ Groats cycle for the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Scott has smashed the target he set and currently his total raised for the charity is The cycle was just short of 1000 miles, which meant 22-year-old Scott covering nearly 100 miles a day over the duration, spending around eight hours in the saddle each day.

The keen cyclist, who work on a dairy farm near Port William, wanted to raise money for a cancer charity after his grandmother was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, and, thanks to the skills of her medical team, made a full recovery.