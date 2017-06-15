Pupils from Palnackie Primary School joined with Forest Enterprise Scotland staff for a planting day at Tornat Wood last weekend.
Pupils helped foresters plant hazel trees to expand the coppicing area found in the woodland with a longer term view of restoring the native woodland found there. Tornat is a small woodland a few miles from Dalbeattie and Castle Douglas sitting within the East Stewartry Coast National Scenic Area. This woodland is well used by the local community and the planting event was an ideal opportunity to engage with the local school.