School sports day fun for Leswalt pupils

Leswalt Primary had hoped for glorious sunshine but made do with a cloudy day with just a few showers for the annual Sports Day.

Mr Brawls and his band of helpers got all the equipment moved over to the village park, the pupils got their sporty togs on and we were go, go, go!

Pupils enjoy the sack race.

The boys and girls enjoyed a fun afternoon of Sports, having their very best shot at every race and cheering on their friends.

Not even the occasional shower was able to dampen their enthusiastic mood. True sportsmanship.

After participating in the flat race, sack, egg and spoon, skipping, obstacle, distance and a hotly contested throwing competition, the boys and girls encouraged their mummies and daddies to try out the obstacle course.

Six brave daddies gave it a shot and so many mummies were keen to have a go that we needed to run this over two races!

Under starter's orders!

Much excitement from the children shouting their parents on!

Finally, the pre-schoolers took part in the flat race.

Results

Sprint race; P1 – 1. Noah Gaw 2. Fraser Reid 3. Tristan Millar; P2 – 1. Breagh Kirkpatrick 2. Murray Williams 3. Aidan Adams; P3 – 1. Gregor Reid 2. Robin McLean 3. Jack Cloy; P4 – 1. Phoebe Gaw 2. Auryn Kirkpatrick 3. Finlay Scott; P5 (girls) – 1. Charlotte Gaw 2. Jenna Calderwood 3. Iona Rickard / Kirstie MacDonald; P5 (boys) – 1. Cameron McCutcheon 2. Euan McCredie 3. Logan Wilson; P6 – 1. Finlay McMillan 2. Kayleigh Williams 3. Ethan Smith; P7 – 1. Jamie Drennan 2. Emily Cochran 3. Jack Rickard

Sack race P1 – 1. Tristan Millar 2. Fraser Reid 3. Noah Gaw; P2 – 1. Murray Williams 2. Breagh Kirkpatrick 3. Maisie Sloan; P3 – 1. Robin McLean 2. Gregor Reid 3. Chloe Kennedy; P4 – 1. Phoebe Gaw 2. Auryn Kirkpatrick 3. Erin Jamieson; P5 (girls) – 1. Charlotte Gaw 2. Millie Smith 3. Jenna Calderwood; P5 (boys) – 1. Cameron McCutcheon 2. Euan McCredie 3. Logan Wilson; P6 – 1. Kayleigh Williams 2. Ethan Smith 3. Finlay McMillan; P7 – 1. Jamie Drennan 2. Emily Cochran 3. Jack Rickard

Skipping race P1 – 1. Tristan Millar 2. Fraser Reid 3. Alexander Clark; P2 – 1. Murray Williams 2. Breagh Kirkpatrick 3. Aidan Adams; P3 – 1. Jack Rickard 2. Chloe Kennedy 3. Andrew Brown; P4 – 1. Phoebe Gaw / Auryn Kirkpatrick 2. Erin Jamieson 3. Finlay Scott; P5 (girls) – 1. Charlotte Gaw / Millie Smith 2. Jenna Calderwood 3. Iona Rickard; P5 (boys) – 1. Cameron McCutcheon 2. Euan McCredie 3. Logan Wilson; P6 – 1. Kayleigh Williams 2. Megan McIntyre 3. Ethan Smith; P7 – 1. Emily Cochran 2. Jamie Drennan 3. Jack Rickard

Egg & Spoon race ; P1 – 1. Struan Scott 2. Thomas Agnew 3. Tristan Millar; P2 – 1. Breagh Kirkpatrick 2. Aidan Adams 3. Murray Williams; P3 – 1. Chloe Kennedy 2. Jack Rickard 3. Gregor Reid; P4 – 1. Erin Jamieson 2. Auryn Kirkpatrick 3. Phoebe Gaw; P5 (girls) – 1. Jenna Calderwood 2. Charlotte Gaw 3. Iona Rickard / Kirstie MacDonald; P5 (boys) – 1. Cameron McCutcheon 2. Euan McCredie 3. Logan Wilson; P6 – 1. Finlay McMillan 2. Kayleigh Williams 3. Megan McIntyre; P7 – 1. Emily Cochran 2. Arden McIntyre 3. Jamie Drennan

Distance race P1 – 1. Fraser Reid 2. Noah Gaw 3. Tristan Millar; P2 – 1. Murray Williams 2. Aidan Adams 3. Breagh Kirkpatrick; P3 – 1. Gregor Reid 2. Robin McLean 3. Jack Cloy / Luke McHallum; P4 – 1. Chloe Kennedy 2. Auryn Kirkpatrick 3. Finlay McMillan; P5 (girls) – 1. Charlotte Gaw 2. Jenna Calderwood 3. Kirstie MacDonald; P5 (boys) – 1. Euan McCredie 2. Cameron McCutcheon 3. Boyd Sloan; P6 – 1. Kayleigh Williams 2. Ethan Smith 3. Alistair Brown / Megan McIntyre; P7 – 1. Jamie Drennan 2. Emily Cochran 3. Jack Rickard

Throwing P1 – 1. Fraser Reid 2. Struan Scott 3. Tristan Millar; P2 – 1. Murray Williams 2. Breagh Kirkpatrick 3. Aidan Adams; P3 – 1. Andrew Brown 2. Chloe Kennedy 3. Luke McHallum; P4 – 1. Auryn Kirkpatrick 2. Phoebe Gaw 3. Erin Jamieson; P5 (girls) – 1. Iona Rickard 2. Millie Smith 3. Kirstie MacDonald; P5 (boys) – 1. Boyd Sloan 2. Cameron McCutcheon 3. Euan McCredie; P6 – 1. Alistair Brown 2. Finlay McMillan 3. Kayleigh Williams; P7 – 1. Jamie Drennan 2. Jack Rickard 3. Emily Cochran

Obstacle race P1 – 1. Alexander Clark 2. Struan Scott 3. Tristan Millar; P2 – 1. Murray Williams / Breagh Kirkpatrick 2. Maisie Sloan 3. Aidan Adams; P3 – 1. Robin McLean 2. Jack Rickard 3. Chloe Kennedy; P4 – 1. Auryn Kirkpatrick 2. Phoebe Gaw 3. Finlay Scott; P5 (girls) – 1. Charlotte Gaw 2. Millie Smith 3. Kirstie MacDonald; P5 (boys) – 1. Cameron McCutcheon 2. Boyd Sloan 3. Euan McCredie; P6 – 1. Kayleigh Williams 2. Megan McIntyre 3. Ethan Smith; P7 – 1. Jamie Drennan 2. Emily Cochran 3. Jack Rickard

Pre-school race 1. Cara Jamieson 2. Hamish McGregor 3. Faye Adams; Mums race (1) 1. Gael Gaw 2. Jill Millar 3. Claire Brown; Mums race (2) 1. Rebecca Bennewith 2. Margaret Agnew 3. Alison Clark; Dads race 1. David Kirkpatrick 2. Anthony Reid 3. Campbell McGregor