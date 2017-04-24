School ‘selfie’ for MSP Finlay

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson visited Kirkcudbright Primary School to take part in a Q&A session with pupils.

Finlay and the P7 pupils discussed the Scottish Parliament, the role of an MSP, then shared a ‘selfie’ photograph.

Finlay said: “It was great to be in Kirkcudbright Primary School today and meet with such a positive group of young people. The questions covered a broad range of subjects and really put me through my paces. Visiting schools to meet with local youngsters is a highlight of my day and I am always so encouraged to find such bright, engaged and astute young people taking a keen interest in politics and current affairs.”