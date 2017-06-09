Scarlett is spelling bee winner

On the evening of Wednesday 7th June, the impressive Old School Hall within the Kirkcudbright Academy was the venue for the inaugural Academy Spelling Bee Competition.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright, the competition featured twenty pupils, drawn from the year groups S1 to S3, facing the challenge of spelling increasingly difficult words, during the course of four rounds, in the presence of a large audience.

After the first two written rounds, seven pupils remained in contention facing the challenge of spelling a word aloud.

A nail biting Round 4 saw four pupils remaining, with the eventual winner being Scarlett Carter.

Rotary Club President Chris Ingram presented Scarlett with a book token and the Rotary Club’s prize winners shield, both generously provided by Mrs Sheila Scott, a former member of the English Department at the Academy. In his closing remarks, the MC praised the participants for taking part.