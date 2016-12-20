Santa spotted in Wigtown

The jingle of sleigh bells was heard over Wigtown last week heralding the arrival of Santa Claus in the County town.

After stabling reindeer Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and, of course, Rudolf, nearby, the great man arriving at the County Buildings, laden with presents for all the children there.

Thomas Lindsay Jnr meeting Santa.

Little faces lit up with delight as they met Santa and got a special early Christmas gift from him.

The annual event was organised by the Wigtown ladies and the staff of the Co-op in the town.

Santa then disappeared to collect his sleigh and hitch up the eight reindeer and head off back to the North Pole to prepare more presents for his journey round the world on Christmas Eve when he will visit all the homes of little children.