Search

Santa Claus dashing through the streets

The start of the main event 10Km race
The start of the main event 10Km race

Some people may have been surprised at a squadron of out of season Santas running about Newton Stewart - but it was all for a good cause.

Sunday saw the annual Santa Dash organised by Newton Stewart and District Round Table.

And they're off in the Santa Dash

And they're off in the Santa Dash

The Santa Dash is a fun run open to the whole family. The event includes the ‘Roon the Risk’ – 10k road race, which follows the Risk Road and offers stunning views across the Galloway hills.

You could also ‘Walk the Risk’ and there was a Junior 2k event as well.

1st female No.049 Jemma McNeill in a time of 42.08

1st female No.049 Jemma McNeill in a time of 42.08

10Km overall winner for the second year in a row No.053 Gary Flannigan in a time of 38.01

10Km overall winner for the second year in a row No.053 Gary Flannigan in a time of 38.01