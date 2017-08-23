Santa Claus dashing through the streets

Some people may have been surprised at a squadron of out of season Santas running about Newton Stewart - but it was all for a good cause.

Sunday saw the annual Santa Dash organised by Newton Stewart and District Round Table.

And they're off in the Santa Dash

The Santa Dash is a fun run open to the whole family. The event includes the ‘Roon the Risk’ – 10k road race, which follows the Risk Road and offers stunning views across the Galloway hills.

You could also ‘Walk the Risk’ and there was a Junior 2k event as well.

1st female No.049 Jemma McNeill in a time of 42.08