Search

Sammi goes solo on charity bungee jump

Sammi at the end of her bungee jump
Sammi at the end of her bungee jump

Charity fundraiser and adrenalin fanatic Sammi Wood raised over £1000 for charity at the weekend by completed a solo bungee jump at Killiecrankie in Perthshire.

Sammi had originally planned to attempt a tandem bungee jump with her college lecturer Brain Hall, but technical problems meant both had to do solo jumps.

Sammi explains: “As the ankle straps required for a tandem jump have to be level and with my left leg being four inches shorter than my right leg, it could have damaged my left leg when I jumped. I also wore a full body harness because it was safer.

“I never actually looked down until I was falling and I did do a bit of swearing on the way down! But it was absolutely amazing and I would do it all again. It was great watching Brian doing his jump after I had done mine and I’m already thinking about what to do next year... has anyone any ideas?”

Twenty-six year old Sammi was raising funds for the Ward 15 Endowment Fund for the children’s ward at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. She herself spent time there as a child suffering from encephalitis and transvers sinus thrombosis and it is a cause dear to her heart.

If you want to donate to Sammi’s fundraising effort go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sammi-wood?utm_term=vyzzbX2N7