Sammi goes solo on charity bungee jump

Charity fundraiser and adrenalin fanatic Sammi Wood raised over £1000 for charity at the weekend by completed a solo bungee jump at Killiecrankie in Perthshire.

Sammi had originally planned to attempt a tandem bungee jump with her college lecturer Brain Hall, but technical problems meant both had to do solo jumps.

Sammi explains: “As the ankle straps required for a tandem jump have to be level and with my left leg being four inches shorter than my right leg, it could have damaged my left leg when I jumped. I also wore a full body harness because it was safer.

“I never actually looked down until I was falling and I did do a bit of swearing on the way down! But it was absolutely amazing and I would do it all again. It was great watching Brian doing his jump after I had done mine and I’m already thinking about what to do next year... has anyone any ideas?”

Twenty-six year old Sammi was raising funds for the Ward 15 Endowment Fund for the children’s ward at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. She herself spent time there as a child suffering from encephalitis and transvers sinus thrombosis and it is a cause dear to her heart.

If you want to donate to Sammi’s fundraising effort go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sammi-wood?utm_term=vyzzbX2N7