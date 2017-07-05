Sam’s photos are national winners

Earlier this year the Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright held the local heat of their Young Photographer competition. Each entry consisted of three photographs illustrating the theme “Reflections”.

The winner of the Junior Category, ages 7-9 years, was Sam Forsyth of Twynholm Primary School. Winner at Intermediate, ages 10-13, was Scarlett Carter and at Senior was Connor Bradley, both of Kirkcudbright Academy. The winning entries were entered in to the Rotary District 1020, South of Scotland, heat and Sam Forsyth was again judged as winner. His entry went forward to the Rotary Great Britain and Ireland final and again Sam’s entry was judged to be the winner in the Junior Category.

The comments of the RGBI judges were as follows: “A good composition and idea, loved the ashtray. Three story pictures, challenging and very interesting.” Sam was presented with the 2nd place certificate and a cheque for £50 by President Paul Tebay of the Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright, at Twynholm Primary School.